After two years, Hakim and Commander tombs restored to their former glory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three more magnificent structures of Qutb Shahi architecture will come to life at the 7-tomb complex, as the restoration works on the Hakims and Commanders mausoleum were finally completed. The three structures will now wear an ornate look as the works have been completed with the efforts of master craftsmen who have spent over 2 years for restoration.

The mausoleum or tomb which lies in the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park is one of the few prominent non-royal tombs that was built inside the park which houses only the royalty of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. The entire project worth 75,000 euros was co-funded by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Chennai and Agha Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC).

Experts suggest that the conservation work was a challenging one as in many places the ornate work, slabs and even copper toppings were missing.

Before starting the restoration of these structures, the conservationists used a 3D laser scan to assess the precise condition of the monument. It was found that the stucco or fine plaster works were missing or cemented over. In some areas like the Hakim’s tomb, the copper finial had to be restored.

“After the assessment, the first step was to remove the 20th-century cement plaster carefully and scientifically. While removing this cement, it was revealed the structure had various hidden layers of mouldings and stucco ornamentation,” noted Prashant Banerjee, AKTC senior conservation architect.

He further said that many of the cement plinths of the monuments had to be replaced with traditional granite stone blocks that assured long-term preservation of the structure. The missing stone blocks from Hakim’s tombs had to be recreated precisely in order to match the original.

Another highlight of this restoration was the use of traditional materials like lime mortar and stone and traditional building tools which were put to use under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary AKTC team.

This entire conservation work comes in line with 80 other monuments that stand within the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park, that commenced in January 2013 following an MoU between the Department of Heritage, Government of Telangana and Aga Khan Trust for Culture. Conservation works on the other monuments within the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park will continue till 2023.

‘No mean task’

