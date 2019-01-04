Home States Telangana

Telangana: Congress to devise 2019 Assembly elections strategies over the weekend

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that three AICC in-charges, Srinivasan Krishnan, Saleem Ahmed and NS Bose Raju, would conduct the meetings on January 4, 5 and 7.

Published: 04th January 2019 07:57 AM

Congress Flag

Image for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 20 days after their debacle in the Assembly elections, Congress leaders on Thursday announced their intention to hold a three-day long marathon meeting to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections. The decision to begin deliberations was taken by AICC president Rahul Gandhi, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia.

Starting Friday, the party will allocate one hour each for the 17 MP seats in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi has directed the leadership to appoint District Congress Committees (DCC) heads in all districts by January 10. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that three AICC in-charges, Srinivasan Krishnan, Saleem Ahmed and NS Bose Raju, would conduct the meetings on January 4, 5 and 7.

The TPCC president invited candidates interested for Lok Sabha tickets to present their opinions. He stated that the candidates who contested in the Assembly elections will be in-charge of respective Lok Sabha constituency and Panchayat limits. “We will hold discussions about the results of the Assembly elections. We will also discuss Panchayat and LS elections,” Reddy said.

Will senior Congress ‘losers’ get a chance? A number of senior Congress leaders bit the dust in the recent elections. It remains to be seen if they will find the party’s favour before the Lok Sabha elections. The defeat of senior leaders K Jana Reddy (Nagarjunasagar), Geetha Reddy (Zahirabad), DK Aruna (Gadwal), Komatireddy Venkatreddy (Nalgonda), Jeevan Reddy (Jagtial), Shabbir Ali (Kamareddy) and Revanth Reddy (Kodangal) had come as a shock to Congress cadres. The marathon meetings will give these leaders a chance to plead their case.

However, it won’t be easy for Congress to spin their potential candidature as ideal; their defeat looms large above them. Senior leadership will also have to contend with a rebellion by younger leaders who had expressed their consternation with the status quo.

They have been demanding an overhaul in TPCC. There might also be some new entrants this time. Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who had recently switched loyalties from TRS, is likely to be given a Congress ticket. Whoever gets a ticket, he/ she would have an uphill task to campaign using whatever resources remain after their Assembly polls campaign.

