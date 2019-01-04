Telangana High Court reserves order in Prabhas land case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its orders in the petition filed by actor Prabhas seeking to declare the action of Ranga Reddy district collector and other revenue officials in interfering with his land admeasuring 2083 square yards at Raidurga Pan Muktha, Serilingampally mandal in the district without issuing any notice to him, as illegal.

When the matter came up for hearing before the bench, senior counsel, appearing for Prabhas, told the court that the petitioner had purchased the land lawfully and had also made constructions in the subject property. On the other hand, special counsel of Telangana said that the petitioner has violated the law and by some dubious means.

Reacting to this submission, the bench said that it could have passed interim orders if the case was filed by a poor man. In the present case, the petitioner was capable to spend for legal battle and hence not granting any stay order. After hearing the case, the bench reserved its order in the case.