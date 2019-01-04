Telangana High Court to hear Bison Polo land issue on January 29

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday told the High Court that the Central government has agreed to allot Bison Polo and Gymkhana grounds located in Secunderabad for the construction of new Secretariat, but was not coming forward to allot the same due to pendency of PIL and other petitions filed opposing the land allotment to the State government.

In this regard, state additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao made a mention before the bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and urged for hearing the said pending cases and their disposal at an early date. Upon hearing the plea, the chief justice directed the registry to list the PIL and other petitions for hearing on Jan 29.

In 2017, former DGP MV Bhaskara Rao, veteran cricketer Vivek Jaisimha, residents of Secunderabad Cantonment area, filed a PIL challenging the decision of the Telangana government to take over 33 acres of the grounds.