KT Rama Rao announces Vinod Kumar as Karimnagar candidate

V V Bala Krishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) formally sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In his first major announcement after assuming charge as TRS working president, KT Rama Rao on Thursday announced that sitting Lok Sabha member B Vinod Kumar would once again be the party’s candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. At a public meeting in Sircilla today, Rama Rao said that B Vinod Kumar would be their choice for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha ticket.

The party is determined to win as many as 16 Lok Sabha seats out of 17 seats in the State, leaving one seat (Hyderabad) to its ‘friendly party’ AIMIM. TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao had already assured that Boora Narsaiah Goud and Azmeera Seetaram Naik would be fielded again from Bhongir and Mahabubabad (ST) respectively. With the latest announcement, the TRS so far declared three candidates. KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha is expected to retain her candidature as her efforts in developing a strong support base in the region has been appreciated by party cadres.

She is credited for the victory of many TRS MLA candidates fighting from constituencies that fall under Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment. Of the total 16 seats, TRS has to announce candidates for 12 seats now. TRS has to find out a new face for Chevella LS seat, as sitting MP Konda Visheshwar Reddy has switched loyalties to Congress recently.

It remains to be seen whether TRS will field former minister Patnam Narender’s wife Sunitha Reddy or search for other candidates. The Peddapalli ticket too is up for grabs as MP Balka Suman recently resigned after winning the Chennur Assembly constituency. For other seats, the names of G Vivek for Peddapally Lok Sabha seat is doing rounds. According to the grapevine, the names of former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and former Finance Minister E Rajender too are doing the rounds in TRS circles.

Sitting MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy may not contest this time. Also, the party is likely to field Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who switched from YSRCP to TRS, from Khammam Lok Sabha seat again.

CM TO KEEP IRRIGATION FOR HIMSELF

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold the Irrigation portfolio even after the expansion of the Cabinet. The State government has ordered for a new Officer on Special Duty (OSD) post (Irrigation) to M n Thursday. Besides, irrigation OSD, the State also sanctioned two more OSDs, one CPRO, three PROs, two PS, three additional PS and one assistant secretary to CM. Orders to this effect were issued by Finance Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.