Home States Telangana

Leopard strikes Telangana village 2nd night in a row

The incident that came to light on Thursday morning when Chikkudu Venkataiah of the village discovered his goat had an injury on its neck and observed pug marks outside his goat shed.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The goat which was allegedly injured by the leopard in Kothapally village of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district | Vinay Madapu

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Less than ten kilometres from the proposed site of Hyderabad Pharma City, a leopard made its presence felt for a second night in a row in Kothapally village of Yacharam Mandal in Rangareddy district, throwing the entire village into a tizzy.

The presence of the leopard, a schedule-I species under Wildlife Protection Act, adds weight to concerns raised by environmentalists that Pharma City may threaten the ecology of three reserved forests that abut the pharmaceutical industrial cluster and ten reserved forests located in a 10 km radius.

The incident that came to light on Thursday morning when Chikkudu Venkataiah of the village discovered his goat had an injury on its neck and observed pug marks outside his goat shed. On Wednesday night, two goats were killed not very far from Venkataiah’s.

Though it was initially suspected that the pawprints belonged to a hyena, Forest Department officials on Thursday confirmed that the predatory animal was indeed a leopard.

Speaking to Express, Forest Range Officer of Kandukur G Satyanarayana said the same animal had attacked goats on Wednesday night too. He added that anyone who lost their cattle to wild animals would be compensated.  

Yacharam mandal has many reserved forests in and around it, some of which are huge like Kadthal RF spread over 800 hectares and Mudhivennu RF spread over 3,900 hectares.

While the Environment Impact Assessment report of Pharma City contends that reserved forests around the proposed industrial cluster are “degraded”, the presence of a leopard says otherwise.In fact, forest officials said that last year there was leopard sighting in Thadiparthy, one of the villages where the State government plans to acquire land for Pharma City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Pharma City Yacharam Mandal Leopard

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Narasimha Reddy Donthi
    Environment Impact Assessment done for Hyderabad Pharma city was a farcical exercise - it was cut-and-paste job. Wildlife
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp