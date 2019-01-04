Minimum basic pay should be Rs 26,000: Telangana government employees request PRC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State government employees requested Pay Revision Commission (PRC) chairman CR Biswal to recommend a minimum basic pay for government employees at Rs 26,000 with fitment of 65 per cent on the existing scale of pay with an increment rate of 5 per cent of basic pay. Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association chairman V Srinivas Goud, its president V Mamatha and Telangana Udyogula Sangham president A Padma Chary had a meeting with Biswal here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters later, Srinivas Goud and Mamatha said that they wanted the PRC chairman to recommend 53 per cent fitment to government employees. The retirement gratuity amount should be increased from the present Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, they added.

A Padma Chary demanded that the minimum basic pay should be Rs 26,000 and that the ‘Telangana increment’ should be enhanced every year on par with annual grade increment and it should be merged with basic pay at the time of retirement. She demanded that only two slabs of house rent allowance (HRA) — 30 per cent and 20 per cent — should exist and demanded that all other HRA slabs should be removed. “Every year, the government should allow us to avail leave travel concession (LTC).

The LTC facility should be extended for foreign tours at least two times in the entire service of the employee,” Chary demanded.