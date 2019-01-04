Mulugu hails KCR for Government Orders on new districts

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: It’s celebration time in Mulugu as the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, fulfilling his poll promise, issued Government Orders (GOs) No: 533 and 534, for the formation of two new districts of Mulugu and Narayanpet.

As soon as the news of TRS supremo and CM Chandrasekhar Rao issuing the two GOs trickled in on Thursday, a festive atmosphere prevailed in Mulugu with people gathering to celebrate the occasion.

People garlanded Telangana Thalli statue and busted firecrackers and distributed sweets while thanking Chandrasekhar Rao for keeping his promise and fulfilling the desire of the people of Mulugu.

The people have been agitating under aegis of Mulugu Zilla Sadhana Committee for over two years and they are all delighted now as finally, the chief minister as part of his poll promise created the new district.

However, the demand for Sammakka-Saralamma district with Mulugu as its headquarters has been a long-standing one, but during the reorganisation of districts, the government proposed Jayashankar Bhupalpally district with Bhupalpally as headquarters.