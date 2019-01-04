Railway track ‘shortcuts’ cutting lives short in Telangana

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been a little more than two months since the Amritsar train disaster that shook the nation. As many as 61 people lost their lives when a train ploughed through a crowd standing on the tracks to watch the Dussehra celebrations held nearby. Closer home in Telangana, it does not take much observation to realise that people, young and old, have learnt little from the persistent accidents on railway tracks. They continue to flout safety norms by crossing closed railway crossings or walking on tracks despite the rail traffic.

Reports claim that more than 600 persons across the State died after getting hit by trains during 2018. The practice of using railway tracks for crossing is more prevalent in the city limits, say railway police. Railway tracks are also a frequent ‘go-to’ option for those who want to commit suicide. “They choose the tracks because there are not many chances of being noticed. There is not much activity on the tracks anyway,” railway officials opine.

G Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of Railway Police in Secunderabad, says that despite the railways, the railway police and the railway protection force putting in so much effort to curb the menace by spreading awareness on the issue, it still persists. “We have also tried constructing walls near the tracks that pass through thickly-populated areas. But the walls were broken to make a pathway again. Awareness programmes will continue,” he said.

“It is important to value your own life that that small additional time period you get from using railway tracks as a shortcut,” he further added.

‘Passenger safety first priority of Railways’

Hyderabad: Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday said safety was the first priority of the Railways and steps would be taken to address the issue.During a video conference from Rail Bhavan, New Delhi, which was attended by general managers of all zones and production units and Divisional Railway managers of all Divisions, he stated that redevelopment of railway stations would be completed at the earliest and electrification works would be undertaken as scheduled. He also spoke of enhancing standards of passenger amenities, catering and cleanliness. With Railways efficiently strengthening infrastructure, VK Yadav exuded confidence that all infra development works including new rail lines, traffic facility works such as yard remodelling, etc, would be commissioned as per targets.

Rakesh takes charge as CPRO of SCR

Ch Rakesh takes charge as Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway here on Thursday. He belongs to the 2010 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). Prior to the new assignment, he served as the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Guntakal Division