Retired SBI Chief Manager took kickbacks gifts to divert funds

Published: 04th January 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 09:04 AM

By nouli mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired SBI Chief Manager of Mehdipatnam branch K V Kamaraju, alleged to have misappropriated fixed deposits belonging to four government departments worth Rs 7.90 crore, is said to have taken kickbacks in the form of gifts and cash from people who benefited from his actions. The offence took place when Kamaraju was still working at the bank.

Kamaraju is said to have diverted Term Deport Receipts (TDR) of banks to Laxmi Vilas Bank, Secunderabad to the accounts of Veerabhadra Agencies Golden Engineering Traders and Sri Ranjith Traders.

The funds transferred to these agencies belonged to then AP Livestock Development Agency, AP State Housing Corporation and AP Pollution Board.

Express obtained an internal report of SBI in connection to the scam. The 16-page long document stated that it found four TDRs worth Rs 3.93 crore belonging to a livestock agency that was prematurely closed to private individuals. The other funds were diverted in similar ways.

