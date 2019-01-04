Home States Telangana

Telangana state government to distribute hearing aids 

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After distributing spectacles through the Kanti Velugu programme, the State government is now all set to distribute hearing aids to the people of Telangana. The government will start screening people for ear, nose and throat (ENT) related problems on the lines of Kanti Velugu eye screening camps.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed health department officials to prepare an action plan for conducting the ENT camps. At a review meeting here on Thursday, Joshi said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was according to top priority to the health sector.

Joshi reviewed the arrangements needed for the ENT camps. He asked the officials to prepare a rough estimate of the number of patients that would visit the camps. The required number of specialists, funds and the hearing aids should be assessed at the earliest, Joshi said.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to mobilise required numbers of dental chairs and hearing aids for the camps. He asked the officials to first conduct the camps on a pilot basis and take feedback from visitors to get an assessment about mass camps. The quality of medicare should be the priority, he said. “Private hospitals too should feed their patients’ health profiles to the government,” he added.

