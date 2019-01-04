Home States Telangana

Tummala acolytes blame Khammam MP for defeat, demand his suspension

Palair constituency TRS party workers and leaders held a meeting on Thursday. Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and party state secretary T Ravinder participated in the meeting.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao greets his supporters after participating in the party workers’ meeting in Palair on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Alleging that Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was responsible for Palair constituency candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao’s defeat in the recent elections, TRS party workers demanded that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy be suspended and also demanded the resignations of TRS presidents of four mandals.

Palair constituency TRS party workers and leaders held a meeting on Thursday. Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and party state secretary T Ravinder participated in the meeting. Party workers staged protest against Srinivas Reddy. They said that due to the betrayal of the MP, Tummala got defeated.
Meanwhile, Tummala Nageswara Rao intervened and pacified the party workers and asked them to give it in writing about their problems and assured them they he would take the issues with the party high command.

Later addressing the party workers’ meeting, Tummala Nageswara Rao said that winning and losing is common in politics, and party workers should not lose their confidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp