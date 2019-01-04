Tummala acolytes blame Khammam MP for defeat, demand his suspension

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Alleging that Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was responsible for Palair constituency candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao’s defeat in the recent elections, TRS party workers demanded that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy be suspended and also demanded the resignations of TRS presidents of four mandals.

Palair constituency TRS party workers and leaders held a meeting on Thursday. Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and party state secretary T Ravinder participated in the meeting. Party workers staged protest against Srinivas Reddy. They said that due to the betrayal of the MP, Tummala got defeated.

Meanwhile, Tummala Nageswara Rao intervened and pacified the party workers and asked them to give it in writing about their problems and assured them they he would take the issues with the party high command.

Later addressing the party workers’ meeting, Tummala Nageswara Rao said that winning and losing is common in politics, and party workers should not lose their confidence.