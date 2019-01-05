Home States Telangana

Chief secratary snubs SEC, asserts MCC will not affect Cabinet expansion and Assembly meets

Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday visited State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy to invite him to a video conference with collectors and SPs on gram panchayat polls.

Published: 05th January 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The TRS government on Friday dismissed the view of the State Election Commission (SEC) that Cabinet expansion and Assembly sessions should not be taken up when the model code of conduct (MCC) is in vogue ahead of the gram panchayat elections.  

SK Joshi, Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday visited State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy to invite him to a video conference with collectors and SPs on gram panchayat polls. During his over-half-an-hour stay, the Chief Secretary is understood to have made clear the government’s take on the MCC.

Though the SEC “wishes” Cabinet expansion and Assembly sessions be put on hold until the panchayats polls are wrapped up on January 30, the State government seems to be in no mood to comply with the suggestion.

In fact, sources close to the Chief Minister confirmed officials had been directed not to stop the distribution of Rythu Bandhu cheques even though the MCC is in force in contradiction to directions from the SEC. TRS leaders TNIE spoke to questioned why the cheques could not be disbursed now when they were distributed during the Assembly elections. Nagi Reddy, according to sources, told the Chief Secretary that his “wish” was to not expand the Cabinet or convene Assembly sessions in the period as voters could be influenced. “As long as it is just a wish of the SEC and there is no official order there is no problem,” a top official told TNIE.

“We may face MCC-related problems even during municipal elections due in a few months, as Nagi Reddy’s tenure will continue till November this year,” an official quipped. Reddy’s tenure as State Election Commissioner will end in November 2019. The State government cannot remove him, he can only be impeached.

U-turn
The Telangana SEC in a U-turn on Friday said the MCC would not apply to the GHMC, municipal corporations and municipalities where there are no panchayat polls.

BAD BLOOD?
“We may face MCC-related problems even during municipal elections due in a few months as Nagi Reddy’s tenure will continue till Nov 2019,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Election Commission Model code of conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp