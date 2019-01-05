Chief secratary snubs SEC, asserts MCC will not affect Cabinet expansion and Assembly meets

By Express News Service

The TRS government on Friday dismissed the view of the State Election Commission (SEC) that Cabinet expansion and Assembly sessions should not be taken up when the model code of conduct (MCC) is in vogue ahead of the gram panchayat elections.

SK Joshi, Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday visited State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy to invite him to a video conference with collectors and SPs on gram panchayat polls. During his over-half-an-hour stay, the Chief Secretary is understood to have made clear the government’s take on the MCC.

Though the SEC “wishes” Cabinet expansion and Assembly sessions be put on hold until the panchayats polls are wrapped up on January 30, the State government seems to be in no mood to comply with the suggestion.

In fact, sources close to the Chief Minister confirmed officials had been directed not to stop the distribution of Rythu Bandhu cheques even though the MCC is in force in contradiction to directions from the SEC. TRS leaders TNIE spoke to questioned why the cheques could not be disbursed now when they were distributed during the Assembly elections. Nagi Reddy, according to sources, told the Chief Secretary that his “wish” was to not expand the Cabinet or convene Assembly sessions in the period as voters could be influenced. “As long as it is just a wish of the SEC and there is no official order there is no problem,” a top official told TNIE.

“We may face MCC-related problems even during municipal elections due in a few months, as Nagi Reddy’s tenure will continue till November this year,” an official quipped. Reddy’s tenure as State Election Commissioner will end in November 2019. The State government cannot remove him, he can only be impeached.

U-turn

The Telangana SEC in a U-turn on Friday said the MCC would not apply to the GHMC, municipal corporations and municipalities where there are no panchayat polls.

BAD BLOOD?

