Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC directs police to continue security cover to Konda couple

The High Court directed the police authorities for filing counter affidavits on the issue by next date of case hearing.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to Congress leaders Konda Surekha and her husband Muralidhar Rao, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Warangal police commissioner to continue the security cover provided to them earlier, with 2+2 and 3+3 gunmen respectively, for a period of four weeks.

The High Court directed the police authorities for filing counter affidavits on the issue by next date of case hearing.Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order in petitions filed separately by Surekha and Muralidhar Rao seeking security cover to them. The petitioners’ counsel told the court that the security provided to them till December 2018 was withdrawn abruptly without issue of any notice since they have resigned from the ruling TRS party ahead of the recent Assembly elections.

The counsel urged the court to issue directions to the police to provide security as the petitioners have threat perception from their political rivals and Naxalites.After hearing the case, the judge directed the concerned police to continue security cover to the petitioners for four weeks and posted the matter to January 25 for filing counter affidavits in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Konda Surekha Muralidhar Rao Telangana High Court Hyderabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp