Hyderabad HC directs police to continue security cover to Konda couple

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to Congress leaders Konda Surekha and her husband Muralidhar Rao, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Warangal police commissioner to continue the security cover provided to them earlier, with 2+2 and 3+3 gunmen respectively, for a period of four weeks.

The High Court directed the police authorities for filing counter affidavits on the issue by next date of case hearing.Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order in petitions filed separately by Surekha and Muralidhar Rao seeking security cover to them. The petitioners’ counsel told the court that the security provided to them till December 2018 was withdrawn abruptly without issue of any notice since they have resigned from the ruling TRS party ahead of the recent Assembly elections.

The counsel urged the court to issue directions to the police to provide security as the petitioners have threat perception from their political rivals and Naxalites.After hearing the case, the judge directed the concerned police to continue security cover to the petitioners for four weeks and posted the matter to January 25 for filing counter affidavits in the case.