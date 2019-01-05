Home States Telangana

IRIS technology to rescue as biometrics fail elderly

Commissioner Akun Sabharwal inspected the performance of the IRIS systems at fair price shops in Sircilla and Siddipet districts on Friday.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting in line to use IRIS tech at ration shops in Hyderabad | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After facing criticism for their inability to disperse essential commodities under public distribution system to rightful beneficiaries due to technical flaws, the Telangana Civil Supplies department has implemented the Intelligent Retinal Imaging System (IRIS) technology to supplement the biometric system. The IRIS machine is an alternative to the electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) machine for cases where the biometrics do not match.

From January 1, the IRIS system has been put in place at 5,186 FP shops out of 8,635 shops in Adilabad, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Khammam, Nalgonda, Kothagudem, Gadwal, Nirmal, Bhuvanagiri, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Jagitial, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Sircilla and Peddapally districts, and according to the department, at least 15 lakh beneficiaries have availed their ration in the last four days.

Commissioner Akun Sabharwal inspected the performance of the IRIS systems at fair price shops in Sircilla and Siddipet districts on Friday. He visited Baddenapalli, Ramannapalle in Thangallapalli mandal and Nehrunagar, Pragathinagar in Sircilla town along with joint collector Yashmin Basha to inspect the distribution system of PDS rice at fair price shops.

Even though the ePOS (Biometric system) was introduced in 2017, several beneficiaries including senior citizens, could not avail benefits as the machine could not authorise their fingerprints. The department had come under criticism as the matter persisted for a long time. In a stop gap arrangement, the department had given powers of one time authorisation to VRO, VAO. But this was being misused at some places. The IRIS system being implemented in phases and will soon cover all 17,200 FPS across State.

15 lakh beneficiaries

From January 1, over 15 lakh beneficiaries used the IRIS system in place at 5,186 fair price shops in Adilabad, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Siddipet,Kothagudem, Mancherial, Bhuvanagiri, Peddapally, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Sircilla and Gadwal districts

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRIS technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp