IRIS technology to rescue as biometrics fail elderly

HYDERABAD: After facing criticism for their inability to disperse essential commodities under public distribution system to rightful beneficiaries due to technical flaws, the Telangana Civil Supplies department has implemented the Intelligent Retinal Imaging System (IRIS) technology to supplement the biometric system. The IRIS machine is an alternative to the electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) machine for cases where the biometrics do not match.

From January 1, the IRIS system has been put in place at 5,186 FP shops out of 8,635 shops in Adilabad, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Khammam, Nalgonda, Kothagudem, Gadwal, Nirmal, Bhuvanagiri, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Jagitial, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Sircilla and Peddapally districts, and according to the department, at least 15 lakh beneficiaries have availed their ration in the last four days.

Commissioner Akun Sabharwal inspected the performance of the IRIS systems at fair price shops in Sircilla and Siddipet districts on Friday. He visited Baddenapalli, Ramannapalle in Thangallapalli mandal and Nehrunagar, Pragathinagar in Sircilla town along with joint collector Yashmin Basha to inspect the distribution system of PDS rice at fair price shops.

Even though the ePOS (Biometric system) was introduced in 2017, several beneficiaries including senior citizens, could not avail benefits as the machine could not authorise their fingerprints. The department had come under criticism as the matter persisted for a long time. In a stop gap arrangement, the department had given powers of one time authorisation to VRO, VAO. But this was being misused at some places. The IRIS system being implemented in phases and will soon cover all 17,200 FPS across State.

