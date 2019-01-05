KCR indulging in cheap political gimmicks: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress Leader and MLC Mohammed Ali Shabbir came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday and said the latter has been uttering one white lie after another to fool the people.

He said the chief minister has been unleashing dirty political gimmicks to demoralise the opposition parties in the State and taking U-turn on the BC reservation issues.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Shabbir said that as per the Gram Panchayat Act passed by the Telangana government, BCs are assured 34 per cent reservation. He said in the Assembly polls, KCR assured 33 per cent quota for BCs, 12 per cent each to Muslims and STs, but has issued a GO of 22.8 per cent only to BCs for the gram panchayats polls slated this month.

He recalled that Congress was earlier successful in implementing 34 per cent reservation to BCs in GP elections held in 2013 by getting a stay order from the Supreme Court. “Why did KCR not approach the Supreme Court for BC reservation and silently brought the ordinance. Is it not the failure of KCR government? he questioned.

The Congress party demands that KCR should stop his (Usaravalli) chameleon acts and publicly clarify his double-tongue acts in reducing BC quota instead of blaming Congress and BJP and passing the buck on national parties, he said. Congress is reviewing their election debacle and ready to rectify the lapses. Congress will taste victory in GP and Lok Sabha polls, he added.