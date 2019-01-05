Home States Telangana

Major makeover: TPCC to put together new committee in 10 days for Lok Sabha polls

Five committees will also be constituted for the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks during a review meeting for the upcoming panchayat elections, in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders are pulling up their socks to bounce back from the recent drubbing in the Assembly elections and to put up a better performance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.  As part of infusing new vigour into the party, a new committee will be constituted for TPCC in next 10 days.

Five committees will also be constituted for the Lok Sabha polls. Besides, a five-member election management team will be set up for the LS polls. As per the directions issued by AICC president Rahul Gandhi in a recent meeting with TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and State Congress affairs in-charge RC Khuntia, the Congress is all set for a major makeover in the coming days and well before the LS polls. The AICC decided to revamp all the PCCs in view of the LS polls.

According to a letter from AICC organising secretary JD Seelam, the TPCC should constitute all the committees as per the schedule and submit the same for the approval of the AICC. AICC directed that by January 8, the PCC should constitute five committees for elections. These five committees— Coordination Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, Publicity Committee and Media Coordination Committee — should start functioning from January 15.

Likewise, the elections to PCC, DCC, City, block and ward committees should be completed by January 15. The booth level party committees should be constituted by January 30, the AICC directed the PCC. The new leaders of booth and block committees would be imparted training by February end. The PCC should also submit a report to the AICC by February 5, after completing these tasks. Uttam said that those who contested in Assembly elections would be the charges for the LS and gram panchayat polls.

