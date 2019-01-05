Home States Telangana

Search on for injured leopard near Nizamabad village, says DFO

In a bid to catch a glimpse of the wild beast stuck in a fence, villagers thronged the location, raising the ire of forest officials.

The leopard seen stuck in fencing wires in Nizamabad district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: IT was nothing short of a scene from a Telugu movie when a leopard, stuck in fencing wires in Mamidipally village in Maklur Mandal of Nizamabad district, was being rescued. A huge mob from nearby villages gathered to witness the rescue operation being carried out by forest officials of Nizamabad, Medak and Hyderabad on Friday.

In a bid to catch a glimpse of the wild beast stuck in a fence, villagers thronged the location, raising the ire of forest officials. The original plan was to shoot the leopard with an anaesthetic bullet, to render it unconscious before it can be rescued. But in the air of anxiety roused by the loud mob, both the officials and wild leopard seemed to have lost their cool. While the officials missed their target, the injured leopard used all its strength and escaped from the spot.

“Due to the injured leg, it won’t be able to move much. We will need to carry out a meticulous search operation for the leopard,” said DFO VSNV Prasad.

Leopard

