Soviet-era aircraft museum to inspire TS youth towards joining forces

Published: 05th January 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN all likelihood, the Albatross will be grounded near Hussainsagar lake! With an aim to increase Telangana’s enrollment in defence forces, the State government is planning to establish a defence museum and is in the process of procuring a Soviet-era anti-submarine warfare aircraft. The Soviet-era Tupolev-TU 142 M, will be kept on display in the city while establishing a defence museum. The aircraft, which had an accident-free 29 years of service, was decommissioned from the Indian Navy in March 2017.

With a length of 175 feet and wingspan of 164 feet, weighing 90,000 kg, the Tupolev Tu-142Ms were called the ‘Albatross’ and the ‘Submarine Killers’. Coz, defence is no IT. The location has been strategically chosen to be more accessible for citizens and tourists. A tourism department official said, “It is also being done to increase Telangana’s low enrollment in defence forces.” As of Friday, Tourism Department Secretary Burra Venkatesham wrote a letter to the Defence Ministry to initiate the process of procuring aircraft which is currently stationed in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, B Manohar, of the Tourism Department approached the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Satish Reddy for the same. After the completion of formalities, sources said, the flight would be housed near Hussainsagar. A total of eight Soviet-era aircrafts were inducted in the Navy at Dabolim in 1988. Since then, it has participated in all major naval exercises and operations of the Navy including the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) operations in Sri Lanka in the late 1980s. One of the aircraft is already in Vishakhapatnam with the intention of it being converted into a museum near INS Kursura Submarine museum.

