Telangana State Commission for Women lags, 57 per cent cases pending

The Telangana State Commission for Women had over 122 pending cases at the end of the year 2018.

Crime Against Women

By Donita Jose
HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Commission for Women had over 122 pending cases at the end of the year 2018. This after a meagre total of 213 cases came to the Commission for resolution this year. Majority of the cases that came in to the commission were for domestic violence and dowry harassment—130 in number, of which over 77 were pending.

Harassment at workplace. The year also saw at least 13 women lodge complaints of sexual harassment at workplace which was the third most common offence after domestic violence and harassment against women at 130 and 38 cases respectively.

Short on staff. Experts note that the year has a lower number of cases lodged as the position of chairperson was vacant for more than 7 months. It must be noted that the member appointed as the chairperson has the power to take suo motu decisions and pull up companies over inaction.

Since June 2018, it is the secretary to the chairman’s position who has been managing all the department’s affairs. However whether the due pressure on departments is sufficient or not, remains uncertain in the absence of a chairperson. In the coming months, the commission with otherwise strong powers, may become all the more toothless with the present secretary transferred to the Women Development and Child Welfare Department as the Joint Director, leaving the same person to juggle both departments.

The Women and Child department however maintains that things are under control. “Election of the chairperson is a matter pending with Chief Minister. Till then the department is regularly taking in complaints and forwarding them to concerned officials for actions to be taken,” said Laxmi, Joint Director, Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

Telangana Commission for Women

