Home States Telangana

Telangana emerges ‘leader’ in startup ranking

The States were ranked based on their performance in seven areas.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Startups

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The appointment of a Chief Innovation Officer for overseeing startup activities, formation of an "Innovation Policy" and the establishment of T-Hub have propelled the State to be heralded as the "Leader" in the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's State Startup ranking 2018.

The report highlighted, T-Hub, the PPP between the State Government, three academic institutions — IIIT Hyderabad, ISB and NALSAR — and key private sectors, and termed it as "the fastest growing incubator in India". As of now, the State has supported the setting up of four incubators at Tier 2 cities such as Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad.

In the report released on Friday, it showed that the Centre came to the ranking by assessing the State's performance in seven areas. The State has been above and at par with the national average in 'incubation support', 'awareness and outreach', 'simplified regulations' and 'startup policy and implementation'.

However, at the same time, it was below the national average in areas such as 'easing public procurement', 'funding support - angel and venture funding' and 'seed funding support', the report said.

"As per the State Government policy, Telangana does not incentivize angel investments. Rather, State conducts Investor Connects in T-Hub from time to time," the report observed.

On easing public procurement, the report said, "Government of Telangana has removed criteria such ‘prior experience’, ‘prior turnover’, and submission of EMD’ to Startups that have technology-based solution. However, these criteria restrict the benefit to only to those Startups that have technology-based solution."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T-Hub NALSAR IIIT Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp