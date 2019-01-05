Telangana emerges ‘leader’ in startup ranking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The appointment of a Chief Innovation Officer for overseeing startup activities, formation of an "Innovation Policy" and the establishment of T-Hub have propelled the State to be heralded as the "Leader" in the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's State Startup ranking 2018.

The report highlighted, T-Hub, the PPP between the State Government, three academic institutions — IIIT Hyderabad, ISB and NALSAR — and key private sectors, and termed it as "the fastest growing incubator in India". As of now, the State has supported the setting up of four incubators at Tier 2 cities such as Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad.

In the report released on Friday, it showed that the Centre came to the ranking by assessing the State's performance in seven areas. The State has been above and at par with the national average in 'incubation support', 'awareness and outreach', 'simplified regulations' and 'startup policy and implementation'.

However, at the same time, it was below the national average in areas such as 'easing public procurement', 'funding support - angel and venture funding' and 'seed funding support', the report said.

"As per the State Government policy, Telangana does not incentivize angel investments. Rather, State conducts Investor Connects in T-Hub from time to time," the report observed.

On easing public procurement, the report said, "Government of Telangana has removed criteria such ‘prior experience’, ‘prior turnover’, and submission of EMD’ to Startups that have technology-based solution. However, these criteria restrict the benefit to only to those Startups that have technology-based solution."