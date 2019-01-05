Home States Telangana

TSPSC issues notice for 38,059 vacancies

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued 101 notifications for 38,059 vacancies.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued 101 notifications for 38,059 vacancies. While 17,038 posts have been filled up already, selection for another 13,775 vacancies merit lists have either been displayed or final selection is due. The commission chairman submitted these details of activities in the last year to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Friday who lauded the work being done by the TSPSC despite a sever shortage of staff.          

HRDA does not want TSPSC

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has submitted a representation to the State’s Health Medical and Family Welfare Department demanding the recruitment procedure should not be done by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. They allege that the prevalent staff crunch and failing standard of medical education thereof, is caused due to the ‘delayed and failed recruitment by TSPSC’.

In addition HRDA has also asked the HM&FW department to withhold training programmes for all unregistered medical practitioners as directed by the High Court which had also directed to submit a report by an Advisory committee within four months. “It is therefore necessary to withhold any training programme until the final report is submitted to the government,” said Dr K Mahesh Kumar, president  of HRDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Public Service Commission ESL Narasimhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp