TSPSC issues notice for 38,059 vacancies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued 101 notifications for 38,059 vacancies. While 17,038 posts have been filled up already, selection for another 13,775 vacancies merit lists have either been displayed or final selection is due. The commission chairman submitted these details of activities in the last year to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Friday who lauded the work being done by the TSPSC despite a sever shortage of staff.

HRDA does not want TSPSC

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has submitted a representation to the State’s Health Medical and Family Welfare Department demanding the recruitment procedure should not be done by the Telangana State Public Service Commission. They allege that the prevalent staff crunch and failing standard of medical education thereof, is caused due to the ‘delayed and failed recruitment by TSPSC’.

In addition HRDA has also asked the HM&FW department to withhold training programmes for all unregistered medical practitioners as directed by the High Court which had also directed to submit a report by an Advisory committee within four months. “It is therefore necessary to withhold any training programme until the final report is submitted to the government,” said Dr K Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA.