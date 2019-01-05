Uttam won Huzurnagar Assembly  seat because of truck symbol: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy won from Huzurnagar Assembly segment because of ‘truck symbol’.

Addressing party workers, from Huzurnagar and Nalgonda Assembly segments, at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that Uttam Kumar Reddy is an arrogant leader. Some voters in a confusion voted to ‘truck symbol’ instead of ‘car’ in Huzurnagar. Uttam Kumar Reddy won because of truck symbol, Rama Rao said. “The votes of TRS candidate and the votes polled to truck symbol were 50 per cent in Huzurnagar,” Rama Rao explained.

He said that the Congress leaders, who received a drubbing in the Assembly elections, could not recover from that in near future. “The TRS workers should work hard and see that the TRS bagged a majority of gram panchayats in Huzurnagar Assembly segment,” Rama Rao said.

The TRS working president alleged that the Congress surrendered to TDP in the Assembly polls for `500 crore election fund given by TDP. The Congress leaders, with the bitter defeat, became brainless in the State and leaders like Ponnala Laxmaiah were demanding repolls, Rama Rao said.

He directed the leaders to appoint one worker for every 10 houses in the segment. He suggested for unanimous elections for majority of panchayats, as the Congress was unable to contest in the gram panchayat elections.