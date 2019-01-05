Home States Telangana

Vikram Saini should be sent to LoC, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Saini’s statement that people who “feel threatened in the country should be bombed.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vikram Saini should be sent to Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, quipped All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi while slamming Saini’s statement that people who “feel threatened in the country should be bombed.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, “Vikram, Right to Life is a Fundamental Right in Indian Constitution your personal /ideological view is illegal @PMOIndia sir your Saab Ka Saath ... is being “Bombed “Saini should be sent to LOC if not possible to LAL CHOWK in SRINAGAR.”

Earlier in the day, the BJP legislator while speaking to mediapersons said, “My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed, give me a ministry and I will bomb all such people, not even one will be spared.”

Asaduddin Owaisi

