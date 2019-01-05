Will hold elections within 21 days if court opposes merger of gram panchayats: TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Friday gave an undertaking to the High Court saying that it was ready to conduct elections within 21 days if the court’s verdict is in favour of the petitioners who have opposed merger of various gram panchayats into municipal corporations and municipalities across the State. The government would issue a supplementary election notification for the purpose if the court passes order against such mergers, it noted.

In this regard, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao made this submission before a division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy dealing with about 95 petitions opposing merger of various gram panchayats into municipalities and corporations in several districts of the State.

The counsels appearing for the petitioners who included senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, advocate B Rachna Reddy and others contended that the State government has not followed the prescribed procedure laid down in the Constitution before taking the decision to merge various gram panchayats into municipalities and corporations.

The panchayats were empowered with independent powers after the 73 and 74 Constitutional amendment. Initially the panchayats have to be denotified and a study has to be conducted regarding the locals who depended on non-agricultural activities, per capita income, employment and so on. Without following these the government has taken the decision unilaterally and issued orders for merger of panchayats into municipalities and corporations. In fact, a single judge had earlier passed an interim order staying the government orders relating to merger.

In spite of the court order, the government has not conducted elections though they were continuing as gram panchayats, they pointed out.On the other hand, the AAG said that the merger decision was taken only after having necessary exercise. In fact, several panchayats were situated in the muncipalities and availing facilities like power, water, sewerage and so on through such municipalities, he noted

Intervening, the bench asked whether the government has got power to expand the municipalities. Whether the government wants to kill the panchayats as it wants to urbanise the areas by seeing the people wearing jean pants and who looks modern, the bench asked the government counsel.

In reply, the AAG said that there were several Supreme Court judgments empowering theState governments to intervene in the affairs of panchayats. In fact, the governor has special powers in this regard, he added.

Reacting to this submission, the bench said what would happen if the court considers the plea of the petitioners seeking to conduct elections to their gram panchayats?, the bench questioned.Responding to it, the AAG said that once elections was conducted to gram panchayats the elected sarpanches would have protection under Article 243(3) of the Constitution. Accordingly, they cannot be removed from their post for five years. If it happens then the local people would suffer for five years by not getting facilities provided by the municipalities and thereby affects the growth rate. If the Court decides that merger was not valid then the government was ready to conduct elections to such gram panchayats within 21 days by issue of another notification, he noted. The bench posted the matter to January 21.