With just 34 voters, Dongatogu is the smallest panchayat in Telangana

KHAMMAM: The State government is gearing up for another massive election exercise, this time for a three-phase gram panchayat polls from January 21, setting up as many as 1.13 lakh polling booths across the State. But among the 12,700 villages that will go for the polls, Dongatogu is a unique panchayat thanks to the size of its population and the number of voters.

Located in Allapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Dongatogu is the smallest panchayat in the State with just 106 people living in the village. Another interesting statistic about this remote village is that out of 106 population -- all from tribal communities -- just 34 are eligible voters. More interestingly there are exactly 17 male and 17 female voters.

Earlier, Dongatogu was under Gundala panchayat, but it was given a separate panchayat status when the government reorganised the districts and formed new panchayats.

Tiny & united community

This tiny panchayat, where most of the families have just one to three acres of land, is divided into four wards and those who receive 18 votes will be the new sarpanch. In the event of more than two contestants entering fray, whoever gets five to six votes will emerge the winner.

Though CPI (ML) New Democracy party is said to be a ‘dominant force’ here, the villagers -- most of whom are illiterates with just a dozen people having studied up to intermediate -- are ‘united’ and they know whom to elect for the sake of development of the village.

As Komaram Bakkaiah, a village elder, revealed ‘’we are planning to unanimously elect one good person who would develop and who would bring change”. Thanking the State government for making the village a panchayat, Bakkaiah said: “Earlier we used to go Gundala which is 10km away from village with requests for roads, power supply, death and birth certificates and any work for that matter.

We used to face a lot of problems, especially when the officials were not available (in panchayat headquarters).” Like Bakkaiah, all other villagers are happy that the government upgraded their village into a panchayat. and they are hoping that all their problems will be solved after the panchayat polls.