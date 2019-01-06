 Telangana State Council releases CET dates, 1st exam on May 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council on Saturday released the schedule for Common Entrance Tests (CETS). The exams will commence with Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) — engineering from May 3 to 6, agriculture and pharma stream on May 8 and 9 and EdCET on May 30, 31.

This year too EAMCET will be conducted by JNTU, Hyderabad in two sessions — from 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

TSCHE has also entrusted JNTUH with the responsibility of holding State Engineering CET which begins on May 11. It is conducted for polytechnic and BSc mathematics students for lateral entry into engineering courses.

The Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) will be held by MG University, Nalgonda on May 20 while the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for admissions into MBA courses will be conducted by Kakatiya University on May 23 and 24.

LawCET, PG LawCET, Post Graduate Engineering CET and Education CET will be conducted by the Osmania University. LawCET, PG LawCET wil be held on 26 May, PGECET on 27-29 May and EdCET on 30 and 31 May.