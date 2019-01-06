Home States Telangana

Etela or Redya to be next Speaker, claim TRS sources

According to sources, TRS working president Rama Rao will definitely be inducted in the Cabinet as he has to coordinate between the party and the government.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who will be the next Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly? With the election of Speaker scheduled on January 18, speculation is rife about who Telangana Rashtra Samithi will field as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Though TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not revealed his plans to anyone, the names of six-time MLA and senior leader Redya Naik and former Finance Minister Etela Rajender are reportedly being considered for the coveted post.

As the key Home portfolio has already been given to a leader from South Telangana, either Naik or Rajender could be named as Speaker. Sources familiar with the subject say Rajender may be asked to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, TRS leaders have ruled out the possibility.

If Rajender, a Backward Class leader, is made the Speaker, TRS will have successfully compensated the loss of a senior BC leader, K Swami Goud, who will soon vacate the post of Legislative Council Chairman. The party, if sources are to be believed, is planning to make former Assembly Speaker KR Suresh Reddy to replace him. 

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about Cabinet expansion as well. As a norm, it is likely that the exercise will not happen while the House is in session. If Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao does go for it, he will likely name TRS working president KT Rama Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, M Padma Devender Reddy, and T Harish Rao as ministers.

