Jana, Shabbir to pay Rs 9 lakh for using bullet resistant cars

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month after TS Assembly elections, the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) have asked senior Congress leaders Shabbir Ali and K Jana Reddy to pay Rs 9 lakh propulsion charges for utilising government’s bullet resistant (BR) vehicles as per Election Commission guidelines.

In a letter to the General Secretary of TPCC the ISW Inspector General (IG) requested the senior Congress leaders to pay the amount for using the BR vehicles for 90 days (Rs 4.79 lakh) by Shabbir Ali and 83 days (Rs 4.20 lakh) by Jana Reddy respectively.

The ISW officials said that as per ECI guidelines, political functionaries who are provided bullet-resistant vehicles for security reasons may use them and the cost of propulsion of such vehicles shall be borne by him/her.