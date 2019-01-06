Home States Telangana

‘KCR will not contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections’

'He is currently concentrating on the administration of the State and the fulfilment of assurances given in our manifesto during Assembly elections,' said a top source in the party.

Published: 06th January 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao will not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls’. Top leaders in the party dismissed reports of Rao considering an MP seat as speculation and added that he had no such plans.

“Chandrasekhar Rao is currently concentrating on the administration of the State and the fulfilment of assurances given in our manifesto during Assembly elections. He will not contest in the Lok Sabha polls,” said a top source in the party. However, he added, Rao’s is working hard to win 16 out of the 17 MP seats in the State.

According to sources, Rao is of the view that BJP and the Congress will not get good numbers and will not be able to form the government on their own. “He believes that if TRS manages to win 16 (Lok Sabha) seats, it will emerge as a formidable force in national politics and even be in a position to decide the next government,” said a leader.

According to TRS’ analysis, both BJP and Congress are no longer strong in Uttar Pradesh, which with its 80 seats, can decide the fate of both parties. TRS leaders predict that an SP-BSP combine will win a large number of seats there, thereby leading to a hung Parliament. In such a scenario, TRS wishes to play kingmaker. “Once TRS establishes itself as a force to be reckoned with at the Centre, The State can bargain for more funds from the Centre,” a leader said.

Party sources said that the TRS showed a clear edge in 14 Lok Sabha seats in the recent Assembly elections. “We are weak in only two seats — Mahbubabad and Khammam,” said the leader. 
Recent moves by the Chief Minister, such as his visit to Kaleshwaram project and formation of two new districts, will boost the people’s confidence, claimed party sources.

Truck symbol cost us, claim sources

TRS sources said that candidates fighting on the truck symbol got a combined 2.13 lakh votes in the State. “Had people not gotten confused between the car (TRS) and truck symbols, we could have won more seats. Of course, Congress has become quite weak and is unlikely to recover from the shock before Lok Sabha elections,” a leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Telangana Rashtra Samithi Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp