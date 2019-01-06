Home States Telangana

Former Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy blames alliance for debacle

Former Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy blamed his party’s bad performance in the recent Assembly elections on its alliance with various parties.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:17 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy blamed his party’s bad performance in the recent Assembly elections on its alliance with various parties. Reddy said that Congress would have won 40-45 seats had it contested on its own.

Speaking to media persons after attending a meeting of AICC and TPCC leaders, Reddy said that Congress, if it doesn’t ally with any party, could potentially win 7-8 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Congress had allied with TDP, CPI and TJS for the Assembly elections. Venkat Reddy said that leaders of these parties wasted nearly two months to decide to form an alliance, during which TRS campaigned relentlessly.

Meanwhile, a day after the debate over the Rafale deal, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao demanded a Joint Parliament Committee prove.

