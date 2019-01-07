Home States Telangana

2 farmers, lineman die while installing electricity pole

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. when, the electric pole which the trio were erecting, came in contact with an 11-kV high-tension wire.

By Express News Service

MANCHERIAL: Three people were electrocuted while erecting an electric pole at a field in Mulkalapet in Vemanpelli mandal on Sunday. Three others who sustained severe burns while trying to save them were rushed to Bellampelli Government Hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as farmers Chinnagond Ramana, 65, and Chinnagond Surender, 25, and lineman M Bheem Rao, 35.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. when, the electric pole which the trio were erecting, came in contact with an 11-kV high-tension wire. Ramana and a few other farmers paid for a new transformer to be installed in their fields, but the Electricity Department instead of taking care of the work asked them to erect it with the help of a lineman. Families of the deceased protested refusing to move the bodies from the field unless action was taken against Electricity Department officials for endangering lives and a `30-lakh compensation was announced for the victims’ families.

Superintendent engineer M Ramesh Babu told Express that a  probe has been initiated and action would be taken against the contractor who was responsible for installation of the works.Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said a case has been filed and investigation was on.

