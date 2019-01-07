Home States Telangana

37 students taken ill after eating mess food

When contacted, Special officer for KGBV Chevella, Swetha Reddy said the students started complaining of nausea and stomach pain at around 7:45 a.m.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AT least thirty seven students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Chevella were admitted to Niloufer and Osmania General Hospital on Sunday after they developed symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and stomach pain. The students were kept under observation for 24 hours at the hospital and will be discharged on Monday.

When contacted, Special officer for KGBV Chevella, Swetha Reddy said the students started complaining of nausea and stomach pain at around 7:45 a.m. She said, “It is yet to be ascertained which food item was the reason behind this problem. Food samples have been taken for testing. The students were rushed in 108 ambulances to Niloufer hospital to avoid further complications. Children aged above 12 years  -- around 10 of the lot -- were taken to OGH while others were admitted to Niloufer. Parents of the children have been informed and some of them are already here.”  

The students started reporting symptoms of food poisoning around 7:45 a.m. It is not sure if the food poisoning was due to food consumed as part of breakfast or the dinner from night before.Reddy said, “The night before 191 students had dinner which was cooked in the school mess, including myself. However, only 37 of them complained of problems.” The doctors say their health is stable now will be kept under observation for 24 hours,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Chevella mess food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp