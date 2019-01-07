37 students taken ill after eating mess food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AT least thirty seven students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Chevella were admitted to Niloufer and Osmania General Hospital on Sunday after they developed symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and stomach pain. The students were kept under observation for 24 hours at the hospital and will be discharged on Monday.

When contacted, Special officer for KGBV Chevella, Swetha Reddy said the students started complaining of nausea and stomach pain at around 7:45 a.m. She said, “It is yet to be ascertained which food item was the reason behind this problem. Food samples have been taken for testing. The students were rushed in 108 ambulances to Niloufer hospital to avoid further complications. Children aged above 12 years -- around 10 of the lot -- were taken to OGH while others were admitted to Niloufer. Parents of the children have been informed and some of them are already here.”

The students started reporting symptoms of food poisoning around 7:45 a.m. It is not sure if the food poisoning was due to food consumed as part of breakfast or the dinner from night before.Reddy said, “The night before 191 students had dinner which was cooked in the school mess, including myself. However, only 37 of them complained of problems.” The doctors say their health is stable now will be kept under observation for 24 hours,” she added.