DMA seeks info on vacant ULB lands to collect tax

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of plots and lands are getting registered in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State but vacant land tax to be paid to the municipalities and municipal corporations have not been keeping pace. Thus, the Telangana Municipal Administration Department has approached Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGRS) Office seeking registration details of vacant lands in ULBs.

The DMA department has recently addressed a letter to IGRS for providing land registration details of vacant lands in all ULBs of Telangana barring Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). After the receipts of the details from registration department, instructions for geo tagging the vacant lands and levy of vacant land tax on the land or the plot owners will be issued.

A large number of real estate developers who have been getting the plots registered in the owners’ names after getting the required permission from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) fail to pay the Vacant Land Tax (VLT). According to DMA officials, there is a demand of `55.46 crore on VLT tax. Also in the respect of 68 newly constituted municipalities, the State Property Tax Board directed the ULBs to verify the VLTs.

According to the GHMC Act, VLT is around 0.5 per cent of the land registration value and is used for providing essential services such as cleanliness, sanitation, maintenance of roads, sewerage and other civic amenities for the said plot.

The local body can also initiate legal action to collect the money due under VLT.