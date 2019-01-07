Home States Telangana

DMA seeks info on vacant ULB lands to collect tax

The local body can also initiate legal action to collect the money due under VLT.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of plots and lands are getting registered in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State but vacant land tax to be paid to the municipalities and municipal corporations have not been keeping pace. Thus, the Telangana Municipal Administration Department has approached Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGRS) Office seeking registration details of vacant lands in ULBs.

The DMA department has recently addressed a letter to IGRS for providing land registration details of vacant lands in all ULBs of Telangana barring Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). After the receipts of the details from registration department, instructions for geo tagging the vacant lands and levy of vacant land tax on the land or the plot owners will be issued.

A large number of real estate developers who have been getting the plots registered in the owners’ names after getting the required permission from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) fail to pay the Vacant Land Tax (VLT). According to DMA officials, there is a demand of `55.46 crore on VLT tax. Also in the respect of 68 newly constituted municipalities, the State Property Tax Board directed the ULBs to verify the VLTs.

According to the GHMC Act, VLT is around 0.5 per cent of the land registration value and is used for providing essential services such as cleanliness, sanitation, maintenance of roads, sewerage and other civic amenities for the said plot.

The local body can also initiate legal action to collect the money due under VLT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp