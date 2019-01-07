Illegal cattle transporting continues unabated

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The roads that connect Bhadrachalam agency with Hyderabad and other major towns are fast becoming an unofficial corridors for illegal cattle transportation as the more and more traders from outside are colluding with the locals and earning crores of rupees with their unscrupulous practices.

According to sources, local traders by exploiting the tribals in Chhattisgarh border areas are purchasing the cattle at nominal prices and then shifting them to Cherla mandal headquarters, from where they are further transported to slaughter houses in Hyderabad, Zaheerabad and Warangal.

B Vijay of Kunta village in Chhattisgarh said in his State cow protection laws are being implementing strictly. He also said traders from Telangana border areas have been purchasing cattle in deep forest areas and shifting to Cherla mandal. During the transportation, due to lack of proper food and water some cattle are dying.BJP Gen Secy Subba Rao said though there are stringent laws to protect cattle but officials are failing to implement it.