Home States Telangana

Illegal cattle transporting continues unabated

B Vijay of Kunta village in Chhattisgarh said in his State cow protection laws are being implementing strictly.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The roads that connect Bhadrachalam agency with Hyderabad and other major towns are fast becoming an unofficial corridors for illegal cattle transportation as the more and more traders from outside are colluding with the locals and earning crores of rupees with their unscrupulous practices.

According to sources, local traders by exploiting the tribals in Chhattisgarh border areas are purchasing the cattle at nominal prices and then shifting them to Cherla mandal headquarters, from where they are further transported to slaughter houses in Hyderabad, Zaheerabad and Warangal.

B Vijay of Kunta village in Chhattisgarh said in his State cow protection laws are being implementing strictly. He also said traders from Telangana border areas have been purchasing cattle in deep forest areas and shifting to Cherla mandal. During the transportation, due to lack of proper food and water some cattle are dying.BJP Gen Secy Subba Rao said though there are stringent laws to protect cattle but officials are failing to implement it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cattle transport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp