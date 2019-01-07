 KTR discourages his fans from floating organisations in his name

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that he would not recognise any organisation formed using his name, such as ‘KTR Yuva Sena’, ‘KTR Seva Dal’ and ‘KTR Fans Association’.

“I will not encourage such organisations or associations. If the youth indeed want to show their affection towards me, they can work with TRS or one of its affiliated bodies,” Rao declared on Sunday. He called for unaffiliated organisations to be dissolved immediately.

Speaking to a delegation of KTR Yuva Sena who called on him, Rao said, “I came to know that there are several organisations such as KTR Yuva Sena, KTR Seva Dal and KTR Abhimana Sangham are active in the State. I cannot endorse them. All of them should be scrapped.”

The TRS working president wanted such organisations to stop being active on social media websites like Twitter and Facebook. “If anyone likes me and the party, they should work under the leadership of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao. And they should do that from within the party,” he said.

KTR invited to Harvard

KT Rama Rao has been invited to attend the Harvard India annual conference scheduled to be held in Massachusetts in USA on February 16 and 17. The theme of the this year’s conference is “India at Inflection Point”.

Fau pax: CMO letter refers to KTR as minister

Hyderabad: In a faux pas, the Chief Minister’s Office, in a letter to a private hospital for the sanction of chief minister’s relief fund(CMRF), referred to TRS working president KT Rama Rao as a minister. The Chief Minister’s Special Secretary P Rajasekhar Reddy in his letter informed the hospital on January 4 that treatment of a patient from Mancherial could be extended as the Chief Minister has assured the sanction of `2 lakh for the same. The letter of consent (LOC) under CMRF was sent to the hospital based on a reference made by KT Rama Rao. In the letter, Rajasekhar Reddy referred to Rama Rao as IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister twice. As of now, Rama Rao has not been inducted in the Cabinet.