More trouble as Karimnagar DCC prez asks for Congress leader’s suspension

DCC president and former Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy resigned from his post on Sunday.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia at a review meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ ADILABAD: DCC president Katakam Mruthunjayam on Sunday wrote a letter to TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, asking for the party to take disciplinary action against Ch Vijayaramana Rao, the party’s candidate from Peddapalli constituency in the recent Assembly election.

Rao and Mruthyunjayam had an altercation at a review meeting held on Saturday when the former alleged the DCC president had not done enough to prevent Congress leaders from defecting to TRS. He had claimed around six leaders had defected but Mruthunjayam did not issue show case notices to them. Rao was taken from the meeting before it ended.

Maheshwar Reddy resigns

DCC president and former Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy resigned from his post on Sunday.He sent his resignation letter to TPCC chief  N Uttam Kumar Reddy. In his letter, he said he was resigning as he felt responsible for the defeat of his party in erstwhile Adilabad district.

