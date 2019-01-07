New railway line for Mahbubnagar to bring a huge relief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new railway line between Mahbubnagar-Munirabad is going to be a big relief to the people of Mahbubnagar district. The project is included in the Prime Minister Monitoring Group (PMG) and a constant review on the progress is being held on a periodical basis.

On completion, Mahabubnagar-Munirabad New Railway line will serve the socio-economic progress backward areas of Mahabubnagar district and Raichur district of Karnataka state. Besides, the new line will significantly reduce the distance between Hyderabad to Hubbali and Goa, to the extent of 102 km, as compared to the present route.

Mahbubnagar-Munirabad railway line was sanctioned in 1997-98 for a distance of 247 km at an estimated cost of Rs 1,723 crore. Out of the 66 km from Devarakadra to Krishna falls under South Central Railway Jurisdiction which covers rural belt of Telangana region and remaining portion belongs to South Western Railway serving the Karnataka area. A crucial stretch of the project between Devarakadra - Krishna for a length of 66 kms at an estimated cost of Rs 372.09 crores is on the path of fast progress.Introduction of a new train service between Mahbubnagar-Devarakadra- Jaklair heralds a proud moment in the hitherto unconnected area between Devarkadra-Jaklair.