Home States Telangana

New railway line for Mahbubnagar to bring a huge relief

On completion, Mahabubnagar-Munirabad New Railway line will serve the socio-economic progress backward areas of  Mahabubnagar district and Raichur district of Karnataka state.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new railway line between Mahbubnagar-Munirabad is going to be a big relief to the people of Mahbubnagar district. The project is included in the Prime Minister Monitoring Group (PMG) and a constant review on the progress is being held on a periodical basis.

On completion, Mahabubnagar-Munirabad New Railway line will serve the socio-economic progress backward areas of  Mahabubnagar district and Raichur district of Karnataka state. Besides, the new line will significantly reduce the distance between Hyderabad to Hubbali and Goa, to the extent of 102 km, as compared to the present route.

Mahbubnagar-Munirabad railway line was sanctioned in 1997-98 for a distance of 247 km at an estimated cost of  Rs 1,723 crore. Out of the 66 km from Devarakadra to Krishna falls under South Central Railway Jurisdiction which covers rural  belt of Telangana region and remaining portion belongs to South Western Railway serving the Karnataka area. A crucial stretch of the project between  Devarakadra - Krishna for a length of 66 kms at an estimated cost of Rs 372.09 crores is on the path of fast progress.Introduction of a new train service between Mahbubnagar-Devarakadra- Jaklair heralds a proud moment in the hitherto unconnected area between Devarkadra-Jaklair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
railway line

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp