Sarve calls for heads of Khuntia, Uttam; suspended

HYDERABAD: It was a troublesome day for Congress in Telangana. Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Sarve Satyanarayana on Sunday gave vent to his anger towards All India Congress Committee Telangana in-charge & general secretary RC Khuntia and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, who he claimed were ‘hand in glove’ with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

At a review meeting in Hyderabad, held to introspect their dismal performance in the recent Assembly elections, Satyanarayana said Khuntia and Reddy were to be blamed for the defeat and demanded that they step aside from their posts.

The leaders and candidates have been meeting constituency wise and on Sunday, it was the turn of Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency. Satyanarayana claimed that he was listing out the reasons for their defeat in Assembly elections so that they could improve before Lok Sabha elections likely to held in the middle of this year.

Things took an ugly turn when he allegedly threw a bottle at TPCC general secretary Bollu Kishan. For this, the TPCC disciplinary action committee has reportedly suspended Satyanarayana from the party. However, the former Union minister claimed that he hadn’t received such communication and since he was an AICC member, only the party high command could suspend him.

Speaking to media personnel after the confrontation, Satyanrayna questioned how could the party continue under leaders who had lost so badly.“We have been losing ever since Uttam Kumar Reddy took charge as PCC president. We have lost the opportunity to form a government,” alleged Satyanrayana. He added that ‘after Khuntia became general secretary, party posts were sold to the highest bidder’.

He said that he informed the party leaders that a list on who sold party tickets would be submitted to AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. “I told Khuntia and Uttam that if they continue in their posts, the party will not win even one seat in Lok Sabha and that we will lose in Panchayat elections as well.”

Alliance with TDP reason for Congress defeat: Aruna

Hyderabad: Senior Congress party leader, DK Aruna speaking to the media on Sunday, blamed the recent electoral loss of Congress in Telangana assembly elections on its alliance with Telugu Desam Party(TDP) as part of the People’s Front. She spoke outside her farmhouse in Gandipet where many Congress party leaders met to review performance of the party in assembly elections and discuss further course of action. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders including TPCC Working President A Revanth Reddy and MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and T Jayaprakash Reddy. Aruna said, alliance with TDP was a prime reason behind electoral misfortune of Congress in Telangana assembly elections. She said that the alliance was useful in only a few assembly segments and did not result in a positive electoral outcome in most of the constituencies. However, Aruna also said that alliance with TDP was not the only reason behind Congress’ loss and said there are various other reasons as well.