Home States Telangana

Stage set for first ever Panchayat elections in separate Telangana

The notification for the first phase of Panchayat elections will be issued on January 7.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The notification for the first phase of Panchayat elections will be issued on January 7. The first phase of the elections will be held on January 21.These will be the first Panchayat elections held in the newest State of the country. On January 21, its people will elect as many as 4,480 Sarpanches, 39,832 ward members in over 197 mandals. While the candidates themselves won’t be fighting on party lines, TRS and Congress will nevertheless try to put up good numbers. The polls assume more significance due to the fact that the next major elections after it will be for the Lok Sabha.

The State government will grant a sum of `10 lakh each to Gram Panchayats for development works if the villagers unanimously elect their Sarpanches. Besides this, TRS leader KT Rama Rao has promised an additional `15 lakh to each village if they do so in his constituency of Sircilla.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission Secretary Ashok Kumar on Sunday said that a grievance/complaint cell has been set up AC Gardens to clarify the candidates’ doubts and receive complaints from the the public. It will operate between 9 pm to 9 am every day at 040-29802895. The SEC has clarified that candidates need not open separate bank accounts for election expenditure, they can furnish details of their existing accounts.

Conditions

A candidate can contest simultaneously for Sarpanch and ward member. But he/she shall have to retain one office and vacate the other. The MPTCs and ZPTCs can also contest in the elections, on similar conditions. However, no candidate can contest more than one ward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp