Telangana engineer shot in mouth by Detroit robbers

AN engineer from Mahabubabad is battling for life after being shot in the mouth by robbers in Detroit.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: AN engineer from Mahabubabad is battling for life after being shot in the mouth by robbers in Detroit. Sai Krishna was attacked while returning from work late Thursday.Krishna’s friends informed his relatives about the incident. “We were told that Sai was critically injured and that he was undergoing treatment at a hospital,” Poosa Sivanand, his cousin, said.  

Sai Krishna

“As Krishna’s condition is critical, the doctors looking after him asked his parents’ permission to carry out a few crucial surgeries. They agreed immediately,” Sivanand said.Krishna, who completed electrical engineering from Lawrence Tech University in Michigan, had recently joined an automotive company in Detroit. He had stopped his car near a Mexican food joint while on his way home when he was accosted by armed men. The accused brandished a gun and asked Krishna to drive them, his friends told reporters. The engineer was later found lying in a pool of blood at an isolated spot.

The robbers took away all his belongings and shot him in the mouth before fleeing in his car.  Krishna’s father is on his way to meet TRS scion KT Rama Rao for seeking help to travel to Detroit to bring his son back.

