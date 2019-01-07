Home States Telangana

We shouldn’t have announced candidates that late, says Khuntia

He claimed that PM Narendra Modi had campaigned in Telangana to ensure TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s victory here.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:29 AM

AICC Telangana in-charge and general secretary RC Khuntia at Express Chat in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than three weeks after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi romped home to the Assembly, winning as many as 88 seats, All India Congress Committee State in-charge and general secretary RC Khuntia on Sunday said that the mandate of the people was not, in fact, for TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at all. “The people voted for TRS because of the release of large sums of government money through welfare schemes just before the elections,” he said.

Speaking to the editorial team of Express, Khuntia simultaneously took ‘moral responsibility’ and blame TRS for allegedly misusing State machinery while campaigning for Congress’ defeat.“I and other leaders can take moral responsibility, but Congress party and its cadres are not really at fault. Money power, misuse of government and election machinery by the previous TRS government led to the party’s victory. (Chief Minister) K Chandrasekhar Rao influenced voters through schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pension scheme and distribution of mopeds to fishermen,” he said.

Did the party learn any lessons from the debacle? “Yes. Declaring candidates late was a problem. This is a fact,” Khuntia said.The AICC leader then pointed out that Congress had performed well in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh where elections were held along with Telangana.

Pointing out the differences in how the elections were conducted in each of the States, Khuntia said, “The polling percentage in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh were declared on polling day. Here, on the other hand, the figure was released on 9 pm the following day. Why was there a 36-hour delay?”

Khuntia claimed that electronic voting machines had been changed in 40 to 45 constituencies in spite of the fact that complaints about their malfunction were never lodged. “The presiding officer never handed over form 17-C to polling agents either,” he said.

He claimed that PM Narendra Modi had campaigned in Telangana to ensure TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s victory here. “They wanted to lose seats in favour of KCR. If you look at Musheerabad, Nizamabad and Adilabad, BJP was supposed to win there. However, in the very last minute, BJP supporters voted for TRS to defeat Congress,” he said.

Khuntia also commented on speculation of TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s future in his post after the defeat in Assembly elections. “There will be no change of guard. Neither Uttam, nor the party high command, have broached the topic of his resignation,” he said.

