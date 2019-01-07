‘Won’t take oath under MIM leader’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) lone legislator in the State T Raja Singh announced on Sunday that he would not be taking part in the swearing-in ceremony on January 17 because the pro-tem speaker is from All India Majlis-e-Ittheadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

In a video uploaded on social media, Singh said, “I won’t be taking oath in front of a Speaker belonging to a party which speaks of finishing Hindus and won’t say Vande Mataram or Bharat Mata ki Jai. I won’t even be going to the Vidhan Sabha.”

He also termed CM KCR follower of the Nizams and AIMIM and said, “I would not be taking oath, and I would take further action after taking legal discourse.”