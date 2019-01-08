10 per cent quota comes as a blessing in disguise for TRS government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the TRS government, which is keen on providing 12 per cent reservations to Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to provide 10% quota in education and employment to economically weaker sections, has come as a blessing in disguise.Now, it would become easy for the State government to plead its case as the Centre itself is taking the reservation percentage to 60 which is 10% more than the permitted level. Just at the way Modi government has proposed reservations to EBCs now, the TRS government took a similar stand almost two years ago.

The State Assembly unanimously adopted a Bill to provide 12% reservations to economically backward Muslims in April, 2017. The Bill is intended to provide reservations for socially and economically backward Muslims and 10%reservations to STs. The Bill was sent for clearance to the Centre. Despite repeated requests by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Centre has not yet cleared it.

“We have proposed reservations for Muslims not on religious basis but economically backward Muslims. Modi’s decision will definitely help Telangana too since its gives us the necessary moral heft to argue for passage of its bill with the Centre for increasing reservations to Muslims in the State,” TRS MP Boora Narasaiah Goud told Express.

He recalled that when the TRS government proposed reservations beyond 50%, the Centre stated that there was cap on reservations. But, now the Centre itself has decided to stretch the limit beyond 50%for their political mileage. The Centre should also give States a free hand on enhancing the reservations as per their local needs, he demanded.

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar said that they were expecting that the Centre would introduce the Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. “Once, the Bill is introduced, we will come to know about the details,”he said. However, the TRS MPs during the debate on the Bill would demand the Centre to allow the TRS government to increase the quota beyond 50% in the State.

It may be recalled that the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government too wanted to provide 12% quota to Muslims. However, due to court cases, the Rajasekhara Reddy government implemented only four per cent reservations to Muslims through another Act in 2007.

Later, the TRS, in 2017, introduced a Bill to provide 12% reservations to Muslims. When the Bill was adopted in the Assembly, Rao recalled that Tamil Naidu was implementing 69% quota for over two decades. Five to six other States were also providing more than 50%reservation. How can you deny this to Telangana?, Rao had said and also declared that the State government would implead in the TN’s case.