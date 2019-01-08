Home States Telangana

10 per cent quota comes as a blessing in disguise for TRS government

 The State Assembly unanimously adopted a Bill to provide 12% reservations to economically backward Muslims in April, 2017.

Published: 08th January 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For the TRS government, which is keen on providing 12 per cent reservations to Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to provide 10% quota in education and employment to economically weaker sections, has come as a blessing in disguise.Now, it would become easy for the State government to plead its case as the Centre itself is taking the reservation percentage to 60 which is 10% more than the permitted level. Just at the way Modi government has proposed reservations to EBCs now, the TRS government took a similar stand almost two years ago. 

 The State Assembly unanimously adopted a Bill to provide 12% reservations to economically backward Muslims in April, 2017. The Bill is intended to provide reservations for socially and economically backward Muslims and 10%reservations to STs.  The Bill was sent for clearance to the Centre. Despite repeated requests by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Centre has not yet cleared it. 

“We have proposed reservations for Muslims not on religious basis but economically backward Muslims.  Modi’s decision will definitely help Telangana too since its gives us the necessary moral heft to argue for passage of its bill with the Centre for increasing reservations to Muslims in the State,”  TRS MP Boora Narasaiah Goud  told Express. 

He recalled that when the TRS government proposed reservations beyond 50%, the Centre stated that there was cap on reservations. But, now the Centre itself has decided to stretch the limit  beyond 50%for their political mileage. The Centre should also give States a free hand on enhancing the reservations as per their local needs, he demanded. 

TRS MP B Vinod Kumar said that they were expecting that the Centre would introduce the Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. “Once,  the Bill is introduced, we will come to know about the details,”he said. However, the TRS MPs during the debate on the Bill would demand the Centre to allow the  TRS government to increase the quota beyond 50% in the State.

It may be recalled that the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government too wanted to provide 12% quota to Muslims. However, due to court cases, the Rajasekhara Reddy government implemented only four per cent reservations to Muslims through another Act in 2007.

Later, the TRS,  in 2017, introduced a Bill to provide 12% reservations to Muslims. When the Bill was adopted in the Assembly,  Rao recalled that Tamil Naidu was implementing 69% quota for over two decades. Five to six other States were also providing more than 50%reservation. How can you deny this to Telangana?, Rao had said and also declared that the State government would implead in the TN’s case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp