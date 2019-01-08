Home States Telangana

Activists slam Centre’s move on reservations

Activists are also stating that such a move could not be considered legal either.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Calling it an act of dangling the carrot in front of the public in order to muster votes, activists on Monday criticised the proposal for 10% reservations in jobs and higher education for Economically Backward General Category citizens. The proposal, was passed by the Union Cabinet, and will benefit all families which earn below `8 lakh per annum with other property related criteria.

Activists in Hyderabad have termed the move as ‘unconstitutional’. “Seventy years ago, when Constitution was written, it had been decided that reservation will be given only the basis of social, educational backwardness only,” said KL Vishweshwar Rao, a social activist. 

Activists are also stating that such a move could not be considered legal either. “ This move is a political one and will not be held as legal. The SC has stated that total reservations cannot exceed 50%. It will be struck down by the courts” says Mohan Guruswamy, former advisor to the Finance Minister.

Women’s rights activist have also questioned the hurry for such as move when the women’s reservation bill is still stuck in limbo. “This is not to deny that there are no underprivileged persons in the General category. However, we have still not seen the benefits of reservation trickle down to Backward Classes, SCs or STs,” asked Sandhya Rani of Progressive Organisation of Women.

