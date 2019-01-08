CERC entitled to resolve power disputes: TS HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving way for resolving the issues pending for the last three years between the power generation and distribution companies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a division bench of the High Court has made it clear that the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission was entitled to decide the disputes that arose between the power generating companies (Gencos) and power distribution companies (Discoms) before bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

If two distribution companies, one located in Telangana and another located in AP were to be directed to make some payment, a direction can be issued only by the CERC and not by any one of the state commissions, the bench noted.

Further, the bench directed the TS and AP states electricity regulatory commissions to transfer the pending cases to CERC for adjudication. The bench was passing this order recently in batch petitions filed raising the question as to who should adjudicate their disputes.