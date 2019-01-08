Ceremonial posts! Parliamentary Secretaries back in the news in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a three-year gap, the posts of the Parliamentary Secretaries are back in the news in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who does not take no for an answer, wants to bring forth a legislation for appointment of Parliamentary Secretaries that could stand judicial scrutiny. According to sources, Rao sees no reason why Telangana cannot have Parliamentary Secretaries at a time when they are holding offices in states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

But why is Rao bent on appointing Parliamentary Secretaries? This is one way of accommodating in government those who do not make it to the Cabinet.After the amendment to the Indian Constitution, it was made mandatory that the total number of Ministers, including the Chief Minister, should not exceed 15 per cent of the strength of the Assembly.

The 91st Amendment to the Constitution states that “In article 164 of the Constitution, after clause (1), the following clauses shall be inserted, namely: (1A) The total number of Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the Council of Ministers in a State shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members of the Legislative Assembly of that State”.

This restriction has clipped the powers of the chief minister to accommodate as many members as he wanted in the State Cabinet. In Telangana, the total size of the Cabinet is 18. “We need to amend the Constitution again. Restricting the number of Cabinet Ministers to 15 per cent is not fair,” a top TRS leader felt.

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too is of the same view on the size of the Cabinet and for mooting amendment to the Constitution. The TRS won 88 seats in Telangana Assembly elections and many of the MLAs want to be in the Cabinet. The State government, therefore, is trying to accommodate its MLAs, who miss berths in the Cabinet, as Parliamentary Secretaries.

Before the 91st Amendment, jumbo Cabinets used to exist in the State. Among them, the biggest one was T Anjaiah’s Cabinet in early 1980s. He formed the Cabinet with 61 members and later reduced the number to 45 after the Congress High Command pulled him up.After the State bifurcation, the number of seats has come down to 119 and accordingly the size of the Cabinet too has been reduced.

Unable to take more number of MLAs in the Cabinet, Chandrasekhar Rao appointed as many as six Parliamentary Secretaries in December, 2014. Kova Laxmi, V Satish Kumar, V Srinivas Goud, G Kishore Kukmar, Jalagam Venkat Rao and D Vinay Bhaskar were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries. But, the High Court struck down the Government Order, when it was challenged by the Congress leaders.

Efforts to alter business rules of the Assembly

The concept of Parliamentary Secretaries originated in England to assist the Ministers. Following the same trend, several Indian States like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Manipur, Assam and Rajasthan adopted concept. However, the respective High Courts in many cases struck down the appointments. In Telangana, after the Parliamentary Secretaries were appointed through a GO, the government later brought “Telangana Parliamentary Secretaries (Appointment, Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act,2015”. This was challenged in the court and the Act was struck down by the court as it was not in accordance with the business rules of the Legislature. Now, the State government has started an exercise to bring another Act. MLAs appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries hold the rank of Cabinet Minister. According to sources, the State government is making efforts to change the business rules of the Assembly and bring a new Act for the purpose.

Delhi case and President’s rejection

In March 2015, 21 MLAs of Delhi were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries without any remuneration or perks from the government. However, it was challenged in the Delhi High Court through a PIL filed by an NGO Rashtriya Mukti Morcha as a violation of Article 239 AA. Then, the Delhi government amended with retrospective effect the Delhi members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1997 to exempt the 21 Parliamentary Secretaries from disqualification. The Bill was sent for the assent of the President. But, the President did not give his nod.