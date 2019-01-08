CMO offers help to family of TS engineer shot at in the US

Home States Telangana

Krishna’s father Yellaiah, mother Shailaja, and sister Mounika—all have passports but will need assistance to get a visa in a fast-track manner.

Mahabubabad MP Seetharam Naik urging External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to help Sai Krishna’s family in New Delhi on Monday | Express photo

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Chief Minister’s Office has jumped into action after the news of 26-year-old Poosa Sai Krishna, hailing from Mahbubabad, battling for his life after being shot at by robbers in the US appeared in the media. According to Sai Krishna’s cousin, Poosa Shivanand, the CMO officials called Krishna’s father Poosa Yellaiah and asked him to send the details of family members would be going to see Krishna, to help with visa process. 

Also, Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seethram Naik Monday met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at her chamber in New Delhi urging her to depute officials from the Indian Embassy in US to the hospital so that he get proper treatment. 

“I told Sushma ji that Krishna’s family was economically weak and could not afford the expenditure of his medical treatment. Hence, Government of India should help them meet medical expenses,” he said. He also urged the union minister to help the family in getting visa so that they could travel to US and take care of Sai Krishna. The MP stated that he will bring the issue to the notice of State CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as well.

Krishna’s father Yellaiah, mother Shailaja, and sister Mounika—all have passports but will need assistance to get a visa in a fast-track manner. Shivanand has expressed gratitude for the government’s response to their appeal. 

Meanwhile, doctors treating Sai Krishna informed of a considerable improvement in his condition and that he has been removed from the ventilator. “We were told that there was a lot of improvement in Krishna’s condition and that he was out of danger,” Shivanand stated. The family members are expecting to get visa by Tuesday morning. 

