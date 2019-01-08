Home States Telangana

Junior colleges can apply for affiliation from January 10

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued notification for colleges to apply for provisional affiliation for the academic year 2019-20.

Published: 08th January 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued notification for colleges to apply for provisional affiliation for the academic year 2019-20. Junior colleges desirous of adding additional sections too need to apply.The process of application and payment of application and affiliation fee is online and will commence from January 10 till Jan 31, without late fee. 

Despite resistance from corporate and private junior college, the Board has once again mandated fire NOC, registered lease deed of building and playground, structural soundness certificate, etc. While these documents are needed for the period the extension has been sought for, fire NOC, the Board has cautioned “will be renewed periodically as per the norms of the fire department, otherwise the proposals will not be considered”.    

Chairman of Association for Strengthening of Private Initiative in Rural Education (ASPIRE) Laxma Reddy said that most private colleges do not have a problem following the guidelines of the Board provided it is uniform for all -- both private and government. “But while different NOCs is a no-brainer for government colleges, their private counterparts often don’t even have proper land lease deeds and so if they are not granted affiliation they must not cry foul,” he said.

To ensure that students and parents are not duped by colleges that are running sans affiliation, TSBIE has said that it will announce the list of the affiliated colleges well in advance before the admission schedule for 2019-20 academic session is announced. “This will ensure parents and students have ample time to enquire and confirm whether the college has an affiliation for the academic year or not,  and also the courses that have been sanctioned by the Board for a  particular college,” said TSBIE secretary A Ashok.

