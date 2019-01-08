Home States Telangana

Kin of Ayyappa devotees remain devastated,  bodies to arrive today

At Medak, road accidents have proved to be a curse to the family of former Magdumpur village Sarpanch Srinivas Goud. 

Published: 08th January 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MEDAK : “My son has worn the Ayyappa mala for the last 16 years. He used to visit Sabarimala every year for darshan. I don’t know why god was so angry that he took him away,” says Rama Goud from Khajipet village. Nagaraja Goud, Rama’s son, was one of 11 people who died in a tragic accident whilst on their way from Sabarimala on Sunday. The van they were travelling in was rammed by a lorry on highway near Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu. Five of the victims were from Khajipet village, all friends and relatives. 

At Medak, road accidents have proved to be a curse to the family of former Magdumpur village Sarpanch Srinivas Goud. Goud lost his elder son in an accident six years ago. “I used to tell my younger son, Praveen, to be careful on the road,” he recalls. Praveen, his father says, harboured dreams of becoming a police constable. 

Meanwhile, Nagaraju Goud from Khajipet village, who brother Narender died on Sunday, is undergoing treatment for his serious injuries. Srisailam Goud, brother to deceased Shyamsunder Goud, is also undergoing treatment at a Tamil Nadu hospital. Narsapur CI Saida told Express that Naresh woulc be flown to Hyderabad for better treatment. He said that the dead bodies of the 10 men were being transported to their families and would reach them by Tuesday 10 am. 

